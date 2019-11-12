Live Stock Prices

as on : 12-11-2019 02:51:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Bangalore(Kar)3900.003073000.001650016500-5.71
Puttur(Kar)2601.00116.7514002.001050010500-
Kanakapura(Kar)1500.00-2538000.001000010000-33.33
Channagiri(Kar)128.00-39.916160.0032831325603.10
Puttur(Kar)65.00-57.79438.0013250132501.92
Shillong(Meh)17.0021.431122.0019000180005.56
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC40.0018001700-
Melur(TN)9.00-10366.0019751975-
Anthiyur(TN)7.7610.5472.62930925-
Pollachi(TN)6.3031.2564.4026002600NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC308.0018001800NC
Negamam(TN)5.4020131.40275027503.77
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC296.00295029507.27
Madathukulam(TN)4.60-30.3373.60265026506.43
Natham(TN)3.00-70256.0016001800NC
Vadaseri(TN)3.00NC12.0030002900-14.29
Monday Market(TN)3.00-5018.0030002900-
Anaimalai(TN)2.70-2539.6026002600-3.70
Kalliakavillai(TN)2.50-5.003000--
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC308.00160016006.67
Eathamozhi(TN)2.00-77.7822.0030002900-
Ettumanoor(Ker)1.60-38.4629.6033003300NC
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.00-2.004800--
Valpol(Ker)0.91-24.17101.50222002170020.00
Kianthukadavu(TN)0.70-303.4024002500-29.41
Payyannur(Ker)0.658.33235.302250023500-
Published on November 12, 2019
