Live Stock Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Holalkere(Kar)58.00-41.41552.002479731900-22.48
Puttur(Kar)53.00-18.46544.0013250132501.92
Shillong(Meh)18.005.881158.001700019000-5.56
Taliparamba(Ker)2.508.7123.602350023500NC
Valpol(ASM)2.1574.8105.80224002200012.00
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC20.00240002400020.00
Mangkolemba(Nag)2.00NC118.002700270050.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC50.00270002500017.39
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.80NC38.6019000190005.56
Payyannur(Ker)0.696.15236.682500022500-
Published on November 18, 2019
TOPICS
animals and livestock