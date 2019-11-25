Live Stock Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.0033.3342000.001000010000-33.33
Chintamani(Kar)1300.00-18.7510700.001200012000-
Channagiri(Kar)318.00148.446796.0034624328318.73
Mumbai(Mah)147.00-70.426384.0014001400NC
Melur(TN)27.00200420.0020001975-
Negamam(TN)10.80100153.00275027503.77
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00-20.001800--
Madathukulam(TN)6.6043.48386.802750265010.44
Anaimalai(TN)5.4010050.4027002600NC
Natham(TN)3.00NC262.001800160012.50
Thondamuthur(TN)2.502569.00260025006.12
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC312.00160016006.67
Valpol(ASM)1.77-17.67109.34225002240012.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.701.45238.082600025000-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60-2539.8019000190005.56
November 25, 2019
