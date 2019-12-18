Live Stock Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)7300.00-14600.0010000--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)4700.008814400.00110001200084515.38
Kadur(Kar)4070.00-8140.0013500--
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-6356810.001000014000-33.33
Arasikere(Kar)1600.00-36.28216.001100012000-35.29
Holenarsipura(Kar)1500.00-3000.009000--7.69
Honnali(Kar)1050.00573840.00120001200020.00
Santhesargur(Kar)1000.00-506000.0090009000NC
Mumbai(Mah)337.00-53.588562.0014001400NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)90.00100860.00255502505014.32
Puttur(Kar)73.00-5.191054.001225012250-5.77
Gonikappal(Kar)48.00470098.0026002600-
Margao(Ker)19.59154.09189.0610501295-
Pollachi(TN)14.0026.13114.6025002500-3.85
Siddapur(Kar)9.00-70.97140.00229992339923.00
Negamam(TN)7.20-20185.40285028507.55
Madathukulam(TN)6.60-28.26431.602800280012.45
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC332.0018001800NC
Natham(TN)5.00NC282.001800180012.50
Taliparamba(Ker)4.50NC156.2031003100-1.59
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.303.1242.60340035003.03
Taliparamba(Ker)2.508.7156.20265002675012.77
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-808562.00320003300014.29
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80-1033.003700350012.12
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC61.00280002800021.74
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC20.00235002650030.56
Omalloor(Ker)1.00NC4.0040004500NC
Elumathur(TN)0.78-84.71119.8626452699-2.40
Valpol(ASM)0.71-40.34129.3820800208004.00
Published on December 18, 2019
