Live Stock Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
K.R.Nagar(Kar)4500.00-4.2623400.001330011000102207.69
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.005062810.001000010000-33.33
Elumathur(TN)13.691655.13147.24273926451.07
Negamam(TN)10.8050207.00285028507.55
Natham(TN)10.00100302.001800180012.50
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC444.802800280012.45
Pollachi(TN)5.80-58.57126.2025002500-3.85
Muthur(TN)5.002556.0026152250-4.39
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-3.0349.0033003400NC
Ezhamkulam(Ker)2.0010013.805000550011.11
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00100322.00160016006.67
Kianthukadavu(TN)2.00NC11.4023002400-32.35
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC17.5042003800NC
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC8.0022002200-26.67
Margao(Ker)0.85-95.66190.7610501050-
Karamadai(TN)0.52-23.5311.1822502250-10.00
Published on December 23, 2019
