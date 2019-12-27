Live Stock Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kanakapura(Kar)3000.00NC74810.001100014500-26.67
Harihara(Kar)2500.00127.277200.0065007000-18.75
Kadur(Kar)2092.00-48.612324.001580013500-
Kolar(Kar)80.00100240.0021000200005.00
Kadur(Kar)59.00168.18162.001900016200-
Manjeswaram(Ker)35.00-61.11930.0024050255507.61
Margao(Ker)11.73-1.51238.0410501050-
Negamam(TN)10.809.09248.40285028507.55
Pollachi(TN)9.90-12.39168.6025002500-3.85
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC344.0018001800NC
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC316.00295029507.27
Valpol(ASM)3.476.44142.8420800208004.00
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2010.3461.20340034003.03
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC44.0021000210005.00
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC44.0029002800-19.44
Athirampuzha(Ker)1.80NC40.203700380012.12
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-5067.00290002900026.09
Thiruppur(TN)1.00-2.002000--23.08
Hen
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)11280.00-69.35373360.0061-
Published on December 27, 2019
