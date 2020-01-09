Live Stock Prices

as on : 09-01-2020 03:10:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)233.003.56916.0036302360988.30
Manjeswaram(Ker)40.00-33.33200.002955029550-
Shillong(Meh)30.00NC170.001350014000-10.00
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-20.0043000--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.40NC14.4024300243004.52
Valpol(UP)1.50-11.7613.4020500205006.22
Payyannur(Ker)0.894.715.242400025000-
Published on January 09, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock