Live Stock Prices

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Goat
|Channagiri(Kar)
|233.00
|3.56
|916.00
|36302
|36098
|8.30
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|40.00
|-33.33
|200.00
|29550
|29550
|-
|Shillong(Meh)
|30.00
|NC
|170.00
|13500
|14000
|-10.00
|Bangalore(Kar)
|10.00
|-
|20.00
|43000
|-
|-
|Taliparamba(Ker)
|2.40
|NC
|14.40
|24300
|24300
|4.52
|Valpol(UP)
|1.50
|-11.76
|13.40
|20500
|20500
|6.22
|Payyannur(Ker)
|0.89
|4.71
|5.24
|24000
|25000
|-
