Live Stock Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:12:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)275.0018.031466.0035659363026.38
Sagar(Kar)50.00-7.41208.001829911879-
Shillong(Meh)32.00-8.57304.001300013500-13.33
Mangalore(Kar)29.007.41164.001900019000-
Siddapur(Kar)26.00-52.0022399--
Palus(Mah)5.00-10.006400--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.50NC24.40253002450015.00
Valpol(UP)1.66-23.521.0620500205005.13
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50507.002800028000-
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-8024.003200032000-3.03
Payyannur(Ker)0.88NC8.762400022000-
Published on January 14, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock