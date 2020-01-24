Live Stock Prices

as on : 24-01-2020 04:08:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Holalkere(Kar)43.00-86.0034132-3.63
Shillong(Meh)35.00NC444.001200012000-11.11
Mangalore(Kar)34.0017.24232.001900019000-
Sonamura(Tri)30.00130.7786.0025002500-
Siddapur(Kar)26.0073.33134.001851219012-
Manjeswaram(Ker)20.00-50370.0025050250503.94
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-68.4274.003200032000-3.03
Taliparamba(Ker)2.10-8.733.20252002530014.55
Hanagal(Kar)2.00-4.0016000--
Valpol(UP)1.0318.3924.8620800208006.67
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC11.002800028500-
Payyannur(Ker)0.58NC11.082200022000-
Published on January 24, 2020
