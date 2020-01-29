Live Stock Prices

as on : 29-01-2020 03:53:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Puttur(Kar)80.0011.11304.001225012250-
Shillong(Meh)34.00-2.86512.001250012000-7.41
Sonamura(Tri)21.00-30128.0030002500-
Taliparamba(Ker)2.10NC37.40252002520018.31
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00-2.0021000--20.75
Valpol(UP)0.59-42.7226.0420700208006.15
Published on January 29, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock