Live Stock Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:49:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Sonamura(Tri)40.0090.48208.0020003000-
Pigs
Teliamura(Tri)32.0023.08116.0035003500NC
Sheep
Bhadravathi(Kar)2.00-4.0012525--
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock