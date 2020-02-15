Live Stock Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(UP)1.1696.6130.9220700207006.15
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC4.002150021000-18.87
Payyannur(Ker)0.658.3313.582200023000-
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock