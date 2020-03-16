Live Stock Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC15.0024000280009.09
Valpol(TN)0.54-1.0813600-9.68
Published on March 16, 2020
