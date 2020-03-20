Live Stock Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bull
Teliamura(Tri)17.00-34.6286.00250002800035.14
Cow
Dasda(Tri)13.00-26.0011000--
Teliamura(Tri)11.00-26.6752.001800018000-
Faizabad(UP)3.50-7.0015000--
Jhansi(UP)3.00-6.0011000--
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-6.0015500--
Teliamura(Tri)2.80-5.6028000--
Sonamura(Tri)1.70-3.4035000--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-2.004450--
Goat
Mangalore(Kar)70.00-140.009000--
Sultanpur(UP)40.00NC160.0037803775-
Teliamura(Tri)32.00-11.11136.003700380027.59
Mangalore(Kar)31.00-8.82294.001900019000-
Shillong(Meh)22.00-35.29556.001300012500-3.70
Bantwala(Kar)17.00-34.0016000--
Dasda(Tri)15.00-30.004250--
Sonamura(Tri)12.00-70232.0030002000-
Chitradurga(Kar)11.00-22.0038400--
Niuland(Nag)3.00-6.002600--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC8.002400022500-
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-4.7641.40245002520019.51
Valpol(WB)1.71-4.5013300--
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.505018.00255002400015.91
Gonikappal(Kar)1.00-94.44112.0026002600-
Payyannur(Ker)0.55-15.3814.682500022000-
Hen
Dasda(Tri)20.00-40.00355--
Pigs
Teliamura(Tri)22.00-31.25160.004000350033.33
Published on March 20, 2020
