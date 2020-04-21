Live Stock Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:33:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Hen
Masli(Tri)65.00-130.00180--
Ox
Hirekerur(Kar)2.00-4.0044000--
Pigs
Bachaibari(Tri)215.00-430.0035--
Sheep
Hirekerur(Kar)2.00NC8.0068005500-
Published on April 21, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock