Live Stock Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(TN)1.53-60.3647.621050010500-13.22
Valpol(UP)1.13-2.5933.18247002070026.67
Hen
Masmara(Tri)20.00-20174.00290290-
Published on May 18, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock