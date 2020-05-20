Live Stock Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(TN)0.59-61.4448.80920010500-29.23
Valpol(UP)0.56-50.4434.30247002470026.67
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
