Live Stock Prices

as on : 28-05-2020 06:25:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Sonamura(Tri)80.00247.83438.0070006000-
Channagiri(Kar)43.00-82.082032.0036994353696.78
Mangalore(Kar)31.00-55.71202.0095009000-
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00-25400.00285502505018.46
Kadur(Kar)8.00-16.0014000--
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-96.77296.001850019000-
Taliparamba(Ker)0.90-5543.20245002450015.29
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)25.00-68.75210.00600500-
Masmara(Tri)18.00-28260.00290290-
Published on May 28, 2020
