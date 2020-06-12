Live Stock Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Masmara(Tri)22.00-1294.00900950-
Jafarganj(UP)20.00-33.33100.0046004000-
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)25.00-79.17560.00500500-
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.