Live Stock Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Sonamura(Tri)20.00100498.0045005000-
Hen
Panisagar(Tri)40.0060640.00450500-
Published on July 06, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.