Live Stock Prices

as on : 10-07-2020 02:19:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Jafarganj(UP)45.00125190.0046504600-
Sultanpur(UP)40.00NC240.0035803780-
Pigs
Teliamura(Tri)17.00-22.73194.003500400016.67
Ram
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)8800.00-17600.001--
Kudchi(Kar)2.00-4.008000--
Published on July 10, 2020
