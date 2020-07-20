Live Stock Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Sonamura(Tri)16.00-20530.0045004500-
Pigs
Flower Market,Gazipur(Del)800.00-66.676400.0014-
Teliamura(Tri)25.0047.06244.003800350026.67
Published on July 20, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
