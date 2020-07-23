Live Stock Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:24:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cow
Sonamura(Tri)0.90-47.065.204000035000-
Teliamura(Tri)0.70-757.003200028000-
Sheep
Hirekerur(Kar)2.00-5020.0060006200-
Malur(Kar)1.00-2.002000--
Published on July 23, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
