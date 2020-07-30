Live Stock Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)90.0069.812318.0037929368576.85
Shillong(Meh)15.00NC628.00165001650010.00
Siddapur(Kar)6.00200278.00264992400968.79
Mangalore(Kar)5.0066.67312.002600018500-
Kuthuparambu(Ker)3.00-6.0030000-57.89
Valpol(WB)2.77-43.3227500--
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC12.00310002400047.62
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.