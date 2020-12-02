Live Stock,Poultry,Fisheries Prices

as on : 02-12-2020 02:46:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Fish
Teliamura(Tri)2.7068.758.602800028000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-2.0026000--

Published on December 02, 2020
