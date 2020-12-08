Live Stock,Poultry,Fisheries Prices

as on : 08-12-2020 03:07:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)150.00-31.8231526.00180190-
Boxonagar(Tri)70.00-61.1112014.00180180-
Fish
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.338.001900018500-
Goat
Kulai(Tri)18.00-36.005200-48.57

Published on December 08, 2020
