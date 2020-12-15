Live Stock,Poultry,Fisheries Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:46:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Melaghar(Tri)200.00NC1140.00350450-22.22
Duck
Bachaibari(Tri)110.00-8.331000.00550500-
Fish
Melaghar(Tri)2.0033.3315.001850019000-
Teliamura(Tri)1.60-56.7619.202600026000-
Goat
Bachaibari(Tri)12.00-52178.0042003460-

Published on December 15, 2020
TOPICS
