Live Stock,Poultry,Fisheries Prices

as on : 16-12-2020 03:31:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)490.00-233506.00120180-
Boxonagar(Tri)100.00-5012614.00120180-
Fish
Baripada(Ori)3.50-7.0020000--
Sonamura(Tri)1.4055.564.603700034000-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-5017.001900018500-

Published on December 16, 2020
TOPICS
