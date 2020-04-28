Lockdown pushes tobacco farmers to the brink

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Going by the initial pace of auctions, it seemed like good going for the tobacco farmers of Andhra Pradesh. A week into the auctions on March 21, 2020, they had sold 4.47 million kilograms of tobacco. But the lockdown changed it all.
Considering the fact that there is a long window for tobacco auctions, the beginning looked promising.
“It was a promising start. But it was abruptly stopped because of the lockdown announced to check the spread of Covid-19. Now they face losses as the dry weather would have taken the moisture off the leaf,” Murali Babu, Secretary-General of the Federation of All-India Farmers Associations (FAIFA), told BusinessLine.
Though auctions have resumed about three days ago after a gap of nearly 40 days, they brought no cheer to the farmers as the number of auction platforms is very low.
For the year 2020, the target is put at 136 million tonnes, against the estimated production of 137.81 million kg. The production level, which is set by the Tobacco Board, remained the same as that of last year.
With almost the entire stock yet to be auctioned, farmers could lose about 1.35 million kg due to loss of weight. “At an average sale price of ₹121.53 per kg last year, the farmers could have lost ₹16.41 crore by now,” he said.
The quality of leaf too would be impacted due to the prolonged storage in dry weather.
Delay in sales would mean additional interest burden on the loans taken by the farmers. “There are about 40,000 barns and 45,000 registered tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
“With farmers taking a loan of ₹4 lakh per barn, the total loan outstanding is put at ₹1,600 crore. The interest burden would be around ₹15 crore. Any delay in sales would add to their problems,” he said.
This, along with other overheads such as maintenance, would result in total losses going up to ₹48 crore.
The farmers also expect poor intake by traders and manufacturers due to piled up inventory as sales of cigarettes and other tobacco products have been hit in the last five weeks.
“As sales have been hit for five weeks, manufacturers may not show interest in picking up the stocks,” he said.
The farmers are also worried that the Tobacco Board might go for a pruned crop size for the next season on the prospects of poorer global demand.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...