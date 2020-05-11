Rescue tobacco farmers from falling into debt trap, asks farmers’ body

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
With tobacco auctions delayed for over six weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, tobacco farmers have asked the Government to consider a moratorium on loans and sanction of ₹25,000 each to tide over the crisis.
The farmers have also appealed for reducing taxation on cigarettes to pre-GST levels so that demand can be restored for the domestic legal cigarette industry.
“Failure to bail out the current duress for tobacco farmers will force many of them into debt trap,” they said,
“About 13 crore of kilograms of tobacco worth ₹1,700 crore is lying un-sold as auctions were put on fold. Though the auction activity has resumed on some platforms, it has not picked up yet. Tobacco farmers are in distress,” Federation of All India Farmers' Association (FAIFA) General Secretary Murali Babu has said.
The inordinate delay in the sale of the produce has resulted in loss of weight and deterioration in quality, leading to a loss of about ₹200 crore to farmers.
In Gujarat, more than 33 crore kg of tobacco worth ₹2,700 crore of tobacco is lying unsold.
“The growers are in severe financial distress. We appeal to the government to sanction ₹25,000 each to all the registered tobacco farmers,” Yashwanth Chidipothu, National Spokesperson of FAIFA, has said.
He apprehends lukewarm demand from the traders as sales of cigarettes and other tobacco products had been hit in the last six weeks due to the lockdown. “Failure to revive demand could result in significant price drop in auctions and loss of income for farmers,” he said.
The FAIFA asks the government to reduce taxes temporarily on cigarettes as FCV (flue-cured Virginia) tobacco demand has drastically fallen during the lockdown.
Though auctions have resumed in Green Zones, the pace of auctions is very slow. As against sale of 1,000 bales a day, 80-150 bales are being sold.
The FAIFA said tobacco farmers too are in severe distress. The tobacco produced there is used in bidis and other tobacco-based products. About 33 crore kg of tobacco that the farmers produced there is also waiting to be sold. The price of the produce is pegged at ₹ 2,700 crore.
The federation asked the government to reopen auctions with immediate effect. “The Government should ensure pre-Covid-19 rates so that farmers don’t suffer much,” Javare Gowda, President of FAIFA, said.
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...