Locked-down India rice rates hit 3-month low; Thai prices off 6-1/2-year peaks

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
A nationwide lockdown in leading rice exporter India to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pushed export prices to the lowest in about three months, while rates for the Thai variety came off multi-year peaks due to fluctuations in the local currency.
Health researchers have warned that more than a million people in India could be infected with the coronavirus by mid-May, prompting the government to order a 21-day lockdown and shut down all air and train travel, businesses and schools.
India's 5% broken parboiled variety rates narrowed to $361-$365 per tonne this week - their lowest since late December - as rice exporters were struggling to operate due to the lockdown. Prices slipped from last week's $363-$367 range.
The lockdown has disrupted the entire supply chain, said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.
The Indian rupee hit a record low this week, raising exporters' margin from the overseas sale.
In Thailand, benchmark 5% broken rice rates fell to $468-$495 on Thursday, from last week's 6-1/2-year peak of $480-$505.
The drop in price was due to fluctuations in the currency, while the situation over demand-and-supply remained relatively unchanged, traders said.
The Thai market remained cautious oversupply issues, triggered by one of the worst droughts in decades that is hurting many rice-growing areas, while traders said the outbreak has also slightly raised domestic demand of some types of rice, keeping prices higher.
The Thai government has declared a state of emergency across the country over the coronavirus, but is yet to issue any restrictions that would directly impact agricultural production or exports.
“There won't be any shortage of rice through the crisis, but prices are likely to remain high due to concerns oversupply,” a Bangkok-based trader said, adding prices could go even higher if there is overseas demand given that Vietnam has stopped exports.
Vietnam's 5% broken rice rates were not available after the government on Wednesday announced it halted signing new export contracts until March 28 under a review to ensure domestic supplies were sufficient during the epidemic.
“Traders and exporters have ceased all activities and the authorities have also stopped customs clearance for rice shipments from Vietnam,” a Ho Chi Minh City-based trader said.
Traders said they were waiting for a final decision from the government to see if they can continue exports or not.
Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, domestic prices of rice rose by as much as 10% as virus fears triggered panic-buying.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called on people to refrain from stockpiling and said the country has 1.7 million tonnes of food grains in reserves.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
The stock of Gujarat Gas jumped 10 per cent on Thursday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹222.
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...