Locusts damage crops on nearly 1.5 lakh hectares

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Nearly 1,68,550 hectares of crop area in Rajasthan and Gujarat have come under locust attack in 2019-20, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Replying to a question in the Upper House, the Minister said a total of 1,48,840 ha (1,34,959 ha in Rajasthan and 13,881 ha in Gujarat) crop area has been damaged by 33 per cent of more. Though locust attack was reported from Punjab and Haryana too, the damage is said to be negligible.
The Rajasthan government has reported that the revenue department assessed the damage from locust attack and an allocation of ₹90.20 crore has been made under State Disaster Response Fund for payment of compensation to farmers. Out of this, ₹86.21 crore has been paid to 54,150 farmers.
The Gujarat government, on the other hand, said it had carried out a primary assessment of crop losses and decided to give an assistance of ₹13,500 per ha to farmers whose crop loss is 33 per cent and more from the State Disaster Relief Fund. In addition, it would provide an additional ₹ 5,000 to affected farmers for a maximum up to 2 ha. Total provision for this relief package is ₹32.76 crore for approximately 11,230 farmers. The payment to the affected farmers is in progress.
According to the Punjab government, a small swarm of locusts was spotted in few patches and this has been adequately dealt with. Till date, no loss to any crop has been reported in this current rabi season. Haryana also reported some locust attacks in villages bordering Rajasthan and no crop damage so far.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...