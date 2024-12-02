Loopworm, an insect derived ingredient start-up, said it has secured the EU TRACES certification for its silkworm pupae-derived products for both pet and animal nutrition. With this certification Loopworm said it is now fully authorized to supply its innovative, sustainable ingredients to the European Union market.

This certification positions Loopworm, which operates a GMP+, ISO 22000, and HACCP-certified facility with a 6,000 metric tonnes per annum capacity, as a key player in the EU market for sustainable protein sources. The certification process, facilitated by the expert guidance of DGFT officials, AQCS Bangalore, and CAPEXIL Chennai, was completed efficiently within just a few months, the company said.

Also read: Passenger vehicle retail sales in November dip after festive month in October

Co-founder & CEO, Ankit Alok Bagaria, said “Receiving the EU TRACES certification is a significant milestone validating our commitment to quality and compliance to international standards. Europe is an exceptional market for sustainable, high-quality ingredients, and we are eager to meet the growing demand for sustainable nutrition in pet and animal feed.”

Some of the ingredients derived from silkworm pupae, which are used in animal nutrition products

“We are thrilled to enter the European market and are already in discussions with multiple pet food companies eager to integrate our products into their formulations. While we’re here to learn from our customers, we’re equally committed to educating them about the unique benefits of our sustainable products,” Bagaria said

Since the commercial launch of Loopworm’s LoopFactory in April 2024, the company has already been supplying its protein and fat products, primarily to the Asian aquaculture market. These products have demonstrated significant benefits in shrimp feed, particularly in improving feed palatability and growth rates.

Loopworm has exported trial shipments to Japan, USA, Vietnam and Thailand currently. The market potential is immense in EU, with a 35 Billion USD petfood market and a similar sized Aqua & Poultry feed market annually, growing at a CAGR of over 5 per cent. The need for sustainable pet food and feed ingredients, with biomolecules supporting growth and immunity benefits is driving the market. Loopworm intends to supply protein concentrates or protein meal, healthy fat oil and protein hydrolysates to EU which would be used as ingredients or additives by pet food manufacturers or animal feed manufacturers, he said.

Loopworm’s silkworm pupae are leaf-fed, reared in ambient, climate-friendly conditions, making them a sustainable alternative to conventional feed ingredients.

Beyond its current offerings, Loopworm is working on expanding its portfolio to include insect-derived palatants, flavor enhancers, and functional products, which are already pilot-scale optimized. One promising area of exploration is the application of silkworm-derived biomolecules in anti-diabetic and anti-obesity formulations for pets.

Furthermore, Loopworm’s R&D team is developing a novel recombinant protein platform to produce high-value animal therapeutics, biologicals, and diagnostics at a fraction of the cost traditionally required. This groundbreaking technology aims to revolutionize the production of complex biomolecules.