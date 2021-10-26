‘Low’ building over Bay may beef up onset phase of N-E monsoon

Scripting a survival
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a watch for a low-pressure area, first in the Bay of Bengal of the North-East monsoon that was declared as having set in a day ahead of the predicted dateline on Monday.
The ‘low’ will expectedly spice up the opening phase of the North-East monsoon over a command area that has already seen some prolonged wet session during end-September and early October, days ahead of the arrival of monsoon in reverse.
The ‘low’ is expected to track along a westward track in the Bay towards the South Tamil Nadu and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. It will proceed to cross the South Peninsula, enter the Lakshadweep area during the next week or so.
An extended outlook valid for three days from October 31 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely over the South Peninsula while it will be Isolated to scattered over the Islands and North-East India.
Meanwhile, outlook for next five days from today’s (Tuesday) spoke about the possibility of Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal until Saturday; over Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday and Wednesday; over South Interior Karnataka today (Tuesday); and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms may lash Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days from Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the IMD also announced that the predecessor South-West monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on Monday paving the way for the North-East monsoon to set in simultaneously.
The date of withdrawal of the predecessor monsoon is is the seventh most delayed (on or after October 25) during 1975-2021. Of these seven years, at least during five, viz. 2017, 2010, 2016, 2020 and 2021, it happened later than October 25.
