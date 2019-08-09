Low demand impacts tea prices at Kochi auctions

Prices of several tea varieties declined at the Kochi tea auctions, following a subdued demand from upcountry and local buyers.

The CTC dust market opened ₹1-3 lower and the decline was more as the sale progressed. It also witnessed heavy withdrawals. The quantity on offer in sale No. 32 was 10,76,738.60 kg. Good liquoring teas witnessed fair demand from leading blenders.

The trading sources, however, pointed out that there could be drop in crop arrivals in the coming auctions due to the heavy rains in the plantation areas.

In Orthodox dust, the market for primary grades remained steady, while secondary was irregular and lower. The quantity on offer was 4,000 kg. Exporters absorbed only a small quantity.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹112-137, mediums quoted ₹80-125 and plain grades stood at ₹72-78.

In the leaf category, the market for Nilgiri whole leaf and broken in orthodox remained steady and tended to ease. The quantity on offer was 2,17,791 kg.

In CTC leaf, the market for high priced teas was lower by ₹5-10. The remaining varieties lost ₹2-4 and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity on offer was 37,500 kg. Exporters were selective and operated at lower levels.

Murugan SFD fetched the best prices in dust varieties at Rs138 per kg, while Chamraj FOP came to the top in leaf grades, quoting Rs250.