The erstwhile deep depression that promised big but delivered zilch for the South Peninsula may be long dead and gone, but a trough that it left behind will continue to spearhead a wet spell over Central and adjoining South Peninsular India.

Moist air flowing from the trough and its ascending motion over a heated-up land sets up atmospheric instability, sparking violent weather in the form of thunderstorms, lightning and high winds across the hills and plains of the country.

Western disturbance calls in

Arrival of western disturbances in the North and easterly bursts in the South often lead to confluence of winds and formation of weather-making circulations and troughs to preside over such a violent weather pattern, though localised in nature.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) located a trough in the easterlies from the Gulf of Mannar to North Tamil Nadu this (Tuesday) morning. Meanwhile, a western disturbance lies over North India, with an axis over East Uttar Pradesh.

Troughs set up

The disturbance has left behind a cyclonic circulation at its rear over South Rajasthan. A second weather-making trough runs down from this circulation over South Rajasthan to South Konkan and Goa, across Gujarat.

The IMD said in an update this (Tuesday) morning that the trough from the Gulf of Mannar to North Tamil Nadu will trigger scattered light to moderate rainfall and/or thundershowers over South Tamil Nadu until tomorrow (Wednesday) and decrease thereafter.

Violent weather

Easterlies from this trough and north-westerly winds from the opposite side will cause isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Maharashtra, Gujarat, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for three days until Thursday. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Madhya Maharashtra today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).

An extended forecast for the weekend and early next week (Sunday to Tuesday) hinted at the possibility of isolated light to moderate rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Nicobar Islands. Satellite pictures this (Tuesday) morning show fresh clouds developing over extreme South-East Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea.

Detailed outlook

A detailed outlook for today (Tuesday) said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail may line up at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; with lightning and gusty winds (speeds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and South-East Rajasthan; and with lightning over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada, South Tamil Nadu, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. As for tomorrow (Wednesday), the forecast favours thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) over South-East Rajasthan; and with lightning over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.