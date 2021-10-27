‘Low’ forms over the Bay, spells rain for South

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and is likely to move westwards (towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts) during the next three days.
The IMD also pointed to formation of trough in easterlies from the cyclonic circulation associated with the ‘low’ to the North-West Bay. Under the influence of above systems, heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu with very heavy rainfall at isolated places from tomorrow (Thursday) to Saturday.
Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely on Friday over coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated heavy rainfall may lash the rest of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe from today (Wednesday) to Sunday. Heavy rain is forecast over coastal Andhra Pradesh from Thursday to Sunday with isolated very heavy falls on Friday.
Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday and over Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday as the ‘low’ gathers steam over the sea waters.
Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today (Wednesday ) to Sunday; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from Thursday to Sunday; and over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.
The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services hinted that the ‘low’ over the Bay might become a depression as it travels towards the Sri Lanka and Tamil coasts Nadu during the week ending on November 2.
A potential second system may form over the Bay during the second week (November 3 to 9), the US agency said in its extended outlook. Above normal rain is indicated for entire South for both weeks, especially the second.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...