‘Low’ forms over the Bay, spells rain for South

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal and is likely to move westwards (towards Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts) during the next three days.

The IMD also pointed to formation of trough in easterlies from the cyclonic circulation associated with the ‘low’ to the North-West Bay. Under the influence of above systems, heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu with very heavy rainfall at isolated places from tomorrow (Thursday) to Saturday.

Heavy rainfall forecast

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely on Friday over coastal Tamil Nadu. Isolated heavy rainfall may lash the rest of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe from today (Wednesday) to Sunday. Heavy rain is forecast over coastal Andhra Pradesh from Thursday to Sunday with isolated very heavy falls on Friday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday and over Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday as the ‘low’ gathers steam over the sea waters.

Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted for Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today (Wednesday ) to Sunday; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from Thursday to Sunday; and over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.

US agency forecasts

The Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Services hinted that the ‘low’ over the Bay might become a depression as it travels towards the Sri Lanka and Tamil coasts Nadu during the week ending on November 2.

A potential second system may form over the Bay during the second week (November 3 to 9), the US agency said in its extended outlook. Above normal rain is indicated for entire South for both weeks, especially the second.