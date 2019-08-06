‘Low’ intensifies, may grow to near-cyclone strength

Monday’s low-pressure area over North-West Bay of Bengal has intensified twice over to become a monsoon depression and lay practically stationary mostly through the day on Tuesday.

The India Met Department (IMD) located the system on Tuesday afternoon to 160 km to the South-East of Balasore in Odisha and 130 km to South-South-East of Digha in West Bengal.

Deep depression

It has put out a watch for the system to ramp up further into a deep depression, to near-cyclone strength, by Wednesday and move towards the Odisha and Bengal coast during the next two days.

It threatens to pound parts of East, Central and West India as well as the West Coast with heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

Widespread rain with isolated very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, plains of Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha and northern Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next two days.

A similar forecast is valid for Madhya Pradesh for next four days; over Madhya Maharashtra, South Konkan, Goa, Kerala and Karnataka for five days; and over Gujarat on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain

Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast for South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and Wednesday; over ghats area of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until Saturday; over South Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday; over Kerala and East Rajasthan on Thursday; and Gujarat on Thursday and Friday.

Squally winds with speed reaching up to 55 km/hr and gusting to 65 km/hr are likely along and off the Bengal- Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.