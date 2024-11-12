A low-pressure area has formed over south-west Bay of Bengal and parked itself off north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday morning. A trough ran out from it to west-central Bay of off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned off squally weather over nearby seas with winds speeding to 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr over many parts of south-west and adjoining west-central Bay along and off the Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts; Gulf of Mannar; and adjoining Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Morning cloud cover

Satellite pictures showed clouds spread out over Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Telangana; north and south interior Karnataka; Rayalaseema; and north Tamil Nadu, covering a wide swathe from Kothagudem, Khammam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nandyal, Proddatur, Anantapur, Kadapa, Hindupur, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Salem and Cuddalore to Chidambaram.

Isolated heavy rain

Isolated heavy rain may break out over Tamil Nadu for a week until Sunday; for five days from Wednesday over Kerala & Mahe; on Tuesday and Wednesday over Rayalaseema; Wednesday and Thursday over South Interior Karnataka; and for three days until Thursday over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Light to moderate rain, isolated thunderstorms and lightning may strike at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; and Rayalaseema for four days until Friday.

Western disturbances heading in

Towards the north of the country, a western disturbance is approaching the international border along Punjab as it waited over north-east Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

The IMD said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the hills of north-west India from Thursday. These disturbances bring cooler westerlies to north-westerlies into play over north-west India and help modulate ambient winter weather over the region depending on their intensity and moisture carry.

Dense fog conditions

Tuesday morning saw very dense fog in pockets of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh while it was dense over parts of Punjab; Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD warned dense to very dense fog conditions may prevail during night/morning hours in pockets of west Punjab for next four days while dense fog is likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh during next five days.

Min, max temperatures

Minimum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at isolated places over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Bihar and West Rajasthan as clouds brought in by the western disturbance did not allow solar radiation to escape into the atmosphere.

The lowest minimum (night) temperature of 13.2°C was reported at Mandla in East Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, maximum temperatures were above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over parts of North-West India, with Rajkot (Saurashtra & Kutch) recording the highest at 37.8℃ on Monday.