India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared the formation of a low-pressure area over South-East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday morning.

The warm waters of the Bay will allow the system to intensify rapidly as a depression on Tuesday and a cyclone (to be named Mocha) the very next day, the third day of genesis, on Wednesday.

By then, the storm would have shifted bearing to South-East and adjoining areas of East-Central Bay and the Andaman Sea.

It is likely to move initially in a North-North-West direction (inverted ‘L’ facing the left) towards East-Central Bay till Thursday and, thereafter, recurve gradually to the opposite direction (North-North-East) towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, the IMD said.

Recurving, midway

Numerical model predictions by the IMD as well as global models have been indicating this track for a few days now, as reported in these columns.

An incoming western disturbance lay stretched over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir on Monday morning and will continue its journey to the East over the plains of North-West India and the Indo-Gangetic plains.

As it enters the Indo-Gangetic plains, the western disturbance will be prompted to dive low into the Bay and trap cyclone Mocha in its extended limb, and carry the system along with it towards the East.

The cyclone will break up in landfall as it impacts the nearest land feature on view, the rugged terrain of Myanmar or adjoining Bangladesh, as per the IMD outlook.

Cyclonic circulations

Elsewhere, two weather-setting cyclonic circulations (air perturbations not to be confused with the much larger low-pressure areas, depressions to cyclones) hovered over North-East Rajasthan ahead of the incoming western disturbance, as also over the Bay off North Tamil Nadu.

Thunderclouds are better organised over the Bay after the ‘low’ materialised in the morning.

Satellite maps showed clouds over Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu (Madurai, Kodaikanal, Palani, Namakkal, Salem and Mettur) and along the West Coast up till Dapoli and adjoining western Maharashtra including across Mahabaleshwar, Chiplun and Kolhapur; and parts of Karnataka including over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Sullia, Madikeri, and Ramanagara.

