Low-pressure area intensifies, drops heavy rain

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Sunday’s low-pressure has intensified to being well-marked a day, causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of North-East India, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Lakshadweep and heavy over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, Goa and Tamil Nadu.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) data for recorded rainfall (in cm) during the 24 hours ending on Monday morning as: Pasighat-17; Narsapur-14; Khushalgarh-11; Sindhudurg and Purnea-10 each; Vengurla-8; Bagidora and Tiruppattur-7 each; North Lakhimpur, Cherrapunji, Dwarka, Dhar, Machilipatnam and Shirali-6 each; Jalpaiguri, Washim, Hanamkonda, Tiruttani and Ratnagiri-5 each; Koderma, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Porbandar, Indore, Chandrapur, Ramgundam, Bapatla, Thrissur, Valparai, Alappuzha and Mangaluru-4 each.
The well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is ably supported by an offshore trough along the West Coast running down from South Gujarat to North Karnataka. This is forecast to persist over the next five days. This would continue to drive active monsoon conditions over Peninsular India.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Kerala during this period. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Telangana on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha and Marathawada on Wednesday; over Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday and Thursday; and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on Friday.
An extended outlook for September 19 to 21 has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely along the West Coast, Interior Maharashtra, hills of West Bengal and the North-East. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the remaining Peninsular India, while it would be isolated to scattered over Central, East and North-West India.
