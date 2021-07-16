Low-pressure area may develop over Bay by July 21

The ongoing active phase of the monsoon will witness a fresh low-pressure area (second over the Bay of Bengal since the monsoon revival) forming in the next 4-5 days (by July 21) even as heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls battered the West Coast on Thursday.

Recorded rainfall for the country as a whole from June 1 to July 16 (one and a half of monsoon months) is at seven per cent below normal (falling within the permissible deviation from normal) after a break phase from June 19 intervened. The monsoon revived from July 8 and is going through an active phase.

The West Coast is in for an extended hammering for the next 6-7 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls may not abate over this region and the rest of West Peninsular India except over Gujarat state during this period.

Extremely heavy falls

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are predicted over Konkan, Goa, the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe. Extremely heavy falls may lash parts of Konkan, Goa and the Ghat areas Sunday and Monday. Coastal Karnataka will witness continued rain fury on these days.

An extended outlook from July 21 to 23 said that the brewing low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will set off fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall over Central and adjoining East India and along the West coast, likely elevating the monsoon to the next level.

Even more rain forecast

The rainfall would be scattered to fairly widespread over the remaining parts of the country except over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep where it would be isolated.

Meanwhile, the pounding of the West Coast would continue on Saturday with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls indicated for Coastal Karnataka. It would be heavy to very heavy over Uttarakhand, Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, South-West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain

The 24 hours ending on Friday morning saw very heavy rain and extremely heavy falls over Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Mahe and Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Some of the heaviest rainfall (in cm) recorded during this period included Sindhudurg-30; Mumbai (Santacruz)-25; Ratnagiri-22; Dakshin Kannada-20; Narayanpet-13; Raigad and Panipat-12; Ernakulum, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Udupi and Jalpaiguri-11 each; Shivamogga, Nirmal and Wanaparthy-10 each; Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kodagu, Coimbatore, Karnal and Valsad- 9 each; Cannur, Mahe, Pathanamthitta, Uttara Kannada, Kaithal, North Goa, Jalgaon, Sholapur and Darjeeling-8 each.

As forecast, rains are expected to scale up with variously fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls over the hills of North-West India, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh until Tuesday next. Isolated extremely heavy falls may lash Uttar Pradesh on Sunday; Jammu division on Tuesday; and Uttarakhand on both these days.