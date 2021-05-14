Low-pressure area over Arabian Sea intensifies, lies over Lakshadweep

The low-pressure area over South-East Arabian Sea has become ‘well-marked’ as part of the first round of intensification and lay this (Friday) morning over Lakshadweep and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea.

It may concentrate into a depression towards the night and intensify into a cyclone tomorrow (Saturday).

India Meteorological Department maintained the outlook for its further intensification as it speeds past the East-Central Arabian Sea and the East Arabian Sea towards Gujarat and the adjoining East Pakistan coasts. The powerful cyclone is expected to reach near the Gujarat coast around Tuesday evening.

Powerful cyclone likely

Two main limiting factors on the cyclone strength are ingestion of dry continental air and vertical wind shear (change of wind speed and direction with height). But for these, the system may have the potential to grow as a cyclone of Category-4 strength (very severe cyclone or higher), a few global models said.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said the environment is favourable for tropical a cyclone genesis with warm sea surface temperatures, low vertical wind shear (helping maintain storm tower) and modest upper-level divergence (window effect on top that helps the storm to breathe in and out).

Slightly different track

The US military agency quotes numerical weather models to indicate that the system will continue to deepen but suspects that it might track East-North-East (as against IMD’s North-North-West) until Saturday and closer to the West Coast before turning sharply northward thereafter (towards Gujarat).

Meanwhile, the IMD has upgraded the weather warning valid for several Kerala districts to a red alert both today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20 cm in a 24-hour period) likely being triggered by the well-marked low-pressure over the Arabian Sea.

Red alert in Kerala

Southern districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta are on red alert on Friday while the same level of alert will be valid for the northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday. Kerala may not lie in the projected path of the building cyclone, but forecasts indicate that the system may take its own time to move away, likely worsening its impact on its coast.

The next lower-level orange alert is in place for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki on Friday. Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on yellow alert, below orange, for isolated heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad on Saturday. Most districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till May 17.