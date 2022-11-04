India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assessed that a low-pressure area, the first of the North-East monsoon season, is likely to form over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast by the end of the current week (November 3-9) or the beginning of the subsequent week (November 10-16). It is forecast to move West-North-West towards the Tamil Nadu coast with slight intensification.

This would scale up the rainfall activity along the coast during the period under reference even as IMD’s numerical models, on Friday, suggested that the easterly wave with a rain-head upfront is already active over the South Bay. The ‘low’ will pop up from the easterly wave extending from the tip of Sumatra and heading towards Sri Lanka and breaking away to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

May cross Chennai coast

Early forecasts suggested that the system may cross the Chennai coast by November 11 accompanied by a flurry of rainfall activity ahead and after the event. The IMD said the easterly wave activity combined with the low-pressure system will trigger light to moderate to scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of the South Peninsula during the week of November 10-16. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during many days of the week.

Overall rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above-normal over the South Peninsula (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; Kerala and Mahe; South Interior, North Interior, and Coastal Karnataka; Rayalaseema, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh); near-normal over East and North-East India; and below-normal over North-West and Central India as western disturbances apparently take a break, the IMD said.

Circulation, trough stay May

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the previous day’s cyclonic circulation lay over South Tamil Nadu with a trough running down to the Lakshadweep area. Another cyclonic circulation was parked over the South-West Bay, shepherding the north-easterly flows. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning will continue to hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe until Tuesday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on Friday. Early next week, the expected low-pressure system developing over the South-West Bay will take over the proceedings bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall along the coast and the interior South Peninsula.

Weak during November 11-19

An outlook for November 9-11 said fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall will lash parts of the South Peninsula and the Islands with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction says rainfall may lose some intensity during November 11-19 but say above-normal over North Coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai; Coastal Andhra Pradesh; and Central and North Kerala.

Weather bloggers’ take

#Northeastmonsoon2022#Tamilnadu#chennairains Massive rains in Chennai last 24 hrs & @tnsdma has brilliantly captured Zone wise. Kudos to them for improved Data . Still will be happy if the can do hourly info like https://t.co/mwZHxirnsu or https://t.co/vHcyIXKipVpic.twitter.com/2B8gp3YRdQ — bhaskaran(BS) (@BHASKARANSHIVAR) November 4, 2022

10.38 PM . Another 3 cms from that spell to Nungambakkam(6 cms since evening ) .Radar continues to pick rain cells close to coast , rains will continue . #ChennaiRains#Chennaiweather — Chennai Rains (@Chennai_nem) November 3, 2022

Due to rains, holiday declared for all the schools in the Avadi,Poonamalle,Ponneri,Tiruvallur Taluks alone in Tiruvallur district for today.



Collector, Tiruvallur. — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 4, 2022

Fairly widespread #rains likely over S. #TamilNadu and parts of west TN. Slight chance for one or two places between #Pondicherry and Delta coming under heavy rains while #Chennai and suburbs may see isolated light / mod rains later in the evening. #COMK#NEM2022#ChennaiRainspic.twitter.com/sdpqACAYUc — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 4, 2022

One of the best trough to affect KTCC places. 20-35 cm widespread rains all over the city & surrounding last 3 days!!



While rains are expected to continue here & there and over delta districts as well, time to focus on the next system.👀 #Chennairains#NEM2022 — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) November 3, 2022

North #Chennai has been thrashed again. 40-60 mm has fell in a short span of time👌#Chennairains#NEM2022 — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) November 3, 2022

Deadly T-Storms in Tuty⚠️



Very intense T-Storms pelting down with severe Groundstrikes over North & west parts of Tuty city. West Tuty under H/VH rains. Till now, Ottapidaram Agro - 74 mm, Kayathar ARG - 52 mm. Dense clouds in west will cover Tuty core city shortly !#TutyRainspic.twitter.com/tqerjfox98 — Pearlcity Weather (@TutyRains) November 3, 2022

