Low-pressure area, western disturbance could break hot spell over North India

In a general trend of rising daytime temperatures, heat wave to severe conditions have descended on parts of West India, adjoining Central India and the West Coast in the last couple of days.

The ostensible reason for the spike in mercury is hardening of the high-pressure area (where air has a descending motion) over the North Arabian Sea and its inward movement into Gujarat, Central India and parts of the West Coast.

How high-pressure (H) and low-pressure (L) areas

High pressure area

This downward motion increases pressure in the lower atmosphere and does not allow clouds to form. This is unlike in a low-pressure area where clouds ascend from ground, and cool down as they gain height to form clouds and precipitate rain.

Cooler western disturbances have stopped moving across Afghanistan, Pakistan and North-West India at least temporarily. This allows warm to very warm westerly winds (as against easterlies to south-easterlies) to blow in across the Arabian Gulf, the Middle-East and Pakistan.

Low-pressure area to form

Projected location of low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal in next few days

This hot spell is expected to be broken over the next few days as two significant weather features mark out their presence. First is a deep western disturbance arriving from Afghanistan-Pakistan in next three-four days with its southern flanks delving deep into Gujarat and Central India.

The second is formation of a low-pressure area over the central parts of South-West Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean by Wednesday, possibility of which had been hinted in these columns last week.

Differing tracks

Numerical weather guidance from India Meteorological Department (IMD) signals that the system may head for the Andhra Pradesh coast while a US model forecast suspects the system may head away towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts.

These are early projections and are subject to change given that the dynamics change constantly. Arrival of the westerly disturbance from the opposite direction could have a bearing on the onward movement of the low-pressure area, which IMD suspects could go on to intensify as a stronger system.

These systems could combine to halt the severe to very severe wave on its tracks even as an elevated temperature regime may settle down over the country in the run-up to the Holi festival and arrival of the pre-monsoon season (early summer) by April.