Low pressure over Arabian Sea intensifies into depression, but moving away from Indian coast: IMD

Let the village be the forest keeper
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
The low pressure over the Arabian Sea intensified into a depression on Saturday but is moving away from the Indian coast, and no adverse weather is likely over the west coast, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off north Maharashtra coast moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression, the CWD said.
It is very likely to move nearly westwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. As the system is very likely to move away from the Indian coast, no adverse weather associated with this system is expected over the west coast of India, it added.
The IMD has, however, cautioned fishermen from venturing into the central and north Arabian Sea.
It said light to moderate rainfall at a few places is very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours.
Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on October 17 and over central and northwest Arabian Sea on October 18.
The cyclonic circulation had hit the Andhra Pradesh coast earlier this week as a deep depression bringing heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa and leaving a trail of destruction.
A project in Himachal Pradesh aims to promote community involvement and sustainability at the grassroots level
How tribal women in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are unlearning myths about food
Youth in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan are finding the ongoing pandemic challenging in more ways than one, reveals a ...
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...