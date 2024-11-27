Cotton farmers in Telangana are unhappy for more than one reason. As rains towards the end of the season damaged the crops, they faced the challenge of high moisture which led to lower returns. On the other hand, overall yields, too, fell from about 8-10 quintals an acre to 3-4 quintals an acre.

“We are not very happy. Yields have come down as pink bollworms attacked the crop. Unseasonal rains towards the end of the season further damaged the crop. I got 4-5 quintals in two acres,” a cotton farmer in Mahboobabad district told businessline.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has procured about 43 lakh quintals of cotton so far. It pegged the average rate at ₹7,400 a quintal. Procurement, which started on a tardy note this season due to the high moisture content and festive season, picked up post-Diwali, with farmers bringing their produce to the nearest mill to sell it to the CCI.

Raji Reddy, a farmer from Jangaon district, said millers were reducing 4-5 kg every quintal towards damages, leading to reduced incomes.

Another important challenge that the farmers face is that they are not able to find labour for the second picking.

The issue has taken a political turn with the Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) alleging that the cotton farmers were being given only ₹6,500 a quintal though the MSP was ruling at ₹7,500. T Harish Rao, a senior BRS leader, visited the Khammam market yard early this week and demanded the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to set up procurement centres at the yard.

“The middlemen are purchasing cotton at ₹6,500 from farmers and selling it to the CCI at ₹7,500,” he said.

With farmers getting a raw deal, the Telangana Rythu Sangham demanded that the government announce a bonus of ₹475 a quintal. The association held a State-level meeting a Warangal to discuss the issues being faced the cotton farmers in the procurement season.

CCI appeal

Meanwhile, the CCI has asked the farmers to use the app ‘Cott-Ally’ or access the CCI website to identify the nearest purchase centres, and MSP details and post their grievances. “We appeal to them not to sell their produce at a price lower than the MSP. We will continue our purchase operations till cotton lots arrive,” the CCI Branch Head at Warangal has said.

“The bulk of the produce is being procured by the CCI. Private players have a little role at this moment,” a trader, who doesn’t want to be named, said.