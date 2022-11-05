Lower arrivals and rising upcountry demand lifted tea prices, especially CTC dust grades, at Kochi auctions with an ₹2 per kg rise in average price realisation.

The quantity offered in CTC was 8,04,186 kg in sale 44, witnessing a strong demand with 99 per cent of the offered quantities sold. The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said the market was dearer by ₹2 to ₹3 and gained further as the sale progressed across the board following quality. Major blenders lent fair support and improved demand was forthcoming from loose tea traders.

According to traders, there is a good export demand for secondary grades from countries including Pakistan which finds its market through Dubai. The rising trend in prices in South Indian auctions is expected to continue till December with the arrival of secondary grades from Assam tea after the closing down of plantations there in the winter season.

Orthodox dust market also witnessed a fair demand with only 68 per cent sold of the offered quantity of 6,500 kg. High-priced teas were unsold.

Orthodox leaf grades generated a good demand with 90 per cent of the offered quantity of 4,04,826 kg was sold. Exporters to CIS, West Asia and other destinations lent useful support.

In CTC leaf, there was a strong demand with 100 per cent of the offered quantity of 39,000 kg sold. The market was higher by ₹3 to ₹7 with major blenders extending useful support. A fair demand was forthcoming from exporters and upcountry buyers.

