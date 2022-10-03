As many as 1,436 cattle have died due to Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across 27 districts in Maharashtra by October 1, according to the State Government.

The State Animal Husbandry Department has ordered Government private veterinary practitioners to treat the cattle as per the new protocol.

The Department has appealed to farmers that, though there is no need to panic, precautions must be taken. According to the Government, majority of cattle deaths with LSD were due to delays in treatment.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently held a meeting with concerned officials and announced that the State Government will help farmers who have lost cattle due to LSD. The State Government has also asked farmers to keep a close watch on the spread of the disease and approach the nearest Government hospital in the case of animals getting infected.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Government, the major diseases observed in cattle, over the last three years, are FMD, Brucellosis, Hemorrhagic Septicemia, and LSD. Vaccination against these diseases is covered under the Livestock Health and Disease Control programme. The Union Government earlier made it clear that Animal Husbandry is a State subject, and there is no central scheme that reimburses farmers for expenses incurred by them in the course of caring for ailing cattle.