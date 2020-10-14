Maharashtra Cabinet decides to withdraw draft pulses Bill

A decision was taken today by Maharashtra cabinet to withdraw the draft of the Maharashtra Pulses (Regulation of Price and Control) Act, 2016 , a press statement issued by Chief Minister's office said.

Due to a huge increase in the prices of pulses in 2014-15, approval was given by the Cabinet in its meeting dated 26/04/2016, a draft of the pulses rate control bill was submitted to the Central Government for approval, which was to control the prices of pulses in the State.

The Central Government has now approved the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which came into force on June 5, 2020, after being approved by the President. According to the new act, regulation of cereals, pulses, onions, potatoes, edible oil and edible oil seeds can be made only in extreme cases like war, drought, excessive inflation and severe natural calamities. Therefore, it was decided to withdraw the draft of the bill.